InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

