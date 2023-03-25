InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
InflaRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.80 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx
About InflaRx
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InflaRx (IFRX)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.