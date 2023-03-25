Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inozyme Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
INZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 106.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
