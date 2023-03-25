Insider Buying: Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Acquires 41,189 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode purchased 41,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.92 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of A$202,773.45 ($136,089.56).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

Diversified United Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.