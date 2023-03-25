Insider Buying: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Purchases 168,683 Shares of Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Faheem Hasnain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Faheem Hasnain acquired 440,500 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

GOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 598.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 774,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 674,380 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading

