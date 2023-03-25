Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 136,208 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 134,195 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

