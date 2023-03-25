Insider Selling: Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Director Sells 3,930 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BAX opened at $39.23 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

