Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 14,476 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
