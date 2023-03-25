Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells 14,476 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 80.58% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.