Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

