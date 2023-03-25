Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:CB opened at $186.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
