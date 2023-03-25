Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 1,729 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,244 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
