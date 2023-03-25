Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 3,671 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89.

On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

