Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 3,671 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) COO Brian Millham sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $690,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 23rd, Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $42,164.89.
- On Friday, December 23rd, Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80.
Salesforce Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.06 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 905.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.