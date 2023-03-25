Insider Selling: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Major Shareholder Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $163,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,884.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 7,845 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $251,432.25.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 63 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $2,133.18.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NTG stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

