Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 7,121 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72.

Yelp Trading Up 0.3 %

Yelp stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

