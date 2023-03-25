Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

