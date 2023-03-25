Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

IDN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

