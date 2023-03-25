Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,892 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 782,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

