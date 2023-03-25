Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,346 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.

CEMEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CX. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187,390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $11,559,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,486,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,339 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 255.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,289,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,432 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

