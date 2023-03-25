Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 4,248 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 7.9 %

NNDM opened at $2.59 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

