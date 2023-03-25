Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 4,248 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Dimension

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Trading Up 7.9 %

NNDM opened at $2.59 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.