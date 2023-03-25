Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares TIPS Bond ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 80,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,792% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,769 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $109.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

