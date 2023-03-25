iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3,388.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.