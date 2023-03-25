iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 82,219 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,734,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 822.0% during the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 134,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 120,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $50.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

