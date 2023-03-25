iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS REM opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

