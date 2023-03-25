iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.