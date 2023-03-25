iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97.

