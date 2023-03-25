iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

