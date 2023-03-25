iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $94.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $876.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

