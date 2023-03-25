iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

