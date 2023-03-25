iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 43,413 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 833% compared to the average daily volume of 4,651 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ITB opened at $67.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,022,000 after buying an additional 654,562 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,805,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,437,000 after buying an additional 875,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,944,000 after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

