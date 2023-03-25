JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $38.50

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $40.30. JD.com shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 2,558,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

