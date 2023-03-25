JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $38.50

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JDGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.50, but opened at $40.30. JD.com shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 2,558,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

JD.com Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.