Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.63. 202,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,620,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.