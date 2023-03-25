Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCH. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of INCH stock opened at GBX 730 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 826. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. Inchcape has a 12-month low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 941 ($11.56).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

