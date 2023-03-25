John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $496,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $53.99.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

