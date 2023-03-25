JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $996,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

