JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Overweight

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of ANPDY opened at $358.33 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $219.33 and a fifty-two week high of $396.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.05.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

