K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.21.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

