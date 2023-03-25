K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.
K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.21.
About K-Bro Linen
