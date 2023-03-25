K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$37.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$47.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.21. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$34.27.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.