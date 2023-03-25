Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,285,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,671,000 after purchasing an additional 834,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after purchasing an additional 699,534 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,900,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,573 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Activity

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.