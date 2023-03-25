Kimco Realty Corp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

