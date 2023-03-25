Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

