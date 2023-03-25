Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

KBX stock opened at €59.02 ($63.46) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.05. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 12 month high of €74.40 ($80.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

