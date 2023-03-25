Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBX. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 3.4 %

KBX opened at €59.02 ($63.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.05. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 52 week high of €74.40 ($80.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

