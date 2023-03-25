KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORE stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.90. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KORE Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KORE Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in KORE Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KORE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

