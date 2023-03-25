Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Kraken Robotics Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
