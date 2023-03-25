Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HSBC cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -157.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 561,979 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,763 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

