K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of SDF stock opened at €19.11 ($20.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.40. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

