LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

EPRT stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

