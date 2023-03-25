LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $25.17 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.92.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

