Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.88 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on LEA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

NYSE LEA opened at $137.97 on Friday. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lear by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lear by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

