Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.