Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.12 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

