Liz Airey Sells 40,000 Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Liz Airey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.21), for a total value of £169,600 ($208,277.05).

Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 389.73 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The company has a market capitalization of £375.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -261.44%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

